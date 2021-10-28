Expo 2020 Dubai: Al Wasl Plaza is my best work ever, says designer

Meet Gordon Gill, design partner at Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the man behind the beating heart of the Expo

The Al Wasl Plaza is undoubtedly the star attraction at Expo 2020.

The iconic dome structure, which provided the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, was the cynosure of all eyes when the world’s biggest stars descended on its floors for a spectacular opening ceremony.

But do you know the brains, the boss behind the ‘beating heart of the Expo’?

Meet Gordon Gill, design partner at Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the man behind the iconic dome who had to had to “push to extreme limits of technology, architecture and engineering” the pull it all.

“When we were told to design the centre of the Expo, we knew had to do something unique, something that the world hasn’t seen,” said Gill in an exclusive interview to Khaleej Times.

Al Wasl and Expo 2020’s logo, which was inspired from a ring in the sands of Dubai’s Saruq Al Hadid, is a spirit that will live for years to come in the form of a permanent installation.

“We were a bit confused in the beginning. We had to make the plaza understandable for children as young as four to the oldest human visiting the expo site and also to the people of every ethnicity,” Gill said.

“It is a very intricate pieces of architecture with a complicated solution and presents itself in a simple and elegant way,” he said.

The beginning

It all began on September 15, 2016, when Gill made some rough sketches on his notebook, trying to connect earth, sky, water, air and humans. The design then took shape fusing history with a futuristic approach.

“Al Wasl is shaped like a dome - what we see in ancient architecture,” said Gill.

Gill and his colleagues who worked over the years to create the architectural marvel, said the design invited many challenges in terms of logistics and technology.

“The main challenge was that people did not trust us when we first presented the idea. They said it was not feasible. But His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum [Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai] is a visionary leader and trusted us and encouraged us.

“It was a historic moment when the crown of Al Wasl was lifted. I was told that it was the largest steel structure ever, and we had to work against the wind, temperature and surroundings,” Gill said.

Gills team also faced many technological challenges to integrate the projectors, acoustics and lights.

“Mapping of projection on a double curved 3-dimensional surface is the latest state of art system. A perfect synchronization between, light, sound and projections was indeed a challenge.”

A structure of this elevation needs to have protection around it. Have you noticed why the three office buildings and two hotels are covering the massive trellis? These buildings are actually the protectors to the beating heart, said Gill.

“These buildings hug the dome from every side. They block the hot wind and provide shade from the sunlight,” Gill added.

The designer said that the office buildings and the hotels are made of LEED platinum, which has the highest sustainability ratings.

"The space at the plaza has CEEQUAL rating, which is the highest rating of sustainability in terms of comfort, accessibility, materials and design - the highest such rating at Expo 2020,” Gill said.

Gill said: “Near the centre of the dome, it is 10 to 12 degrees cooler,” he said.

When construction of the dome began, Gill said questions were raised on what the structure would be used.

“The true potential of the dome is not yet known. The content team asked us what more they could do here and asked us if they could host concerts, live TV broadcasts etc. They realised later that anything can be done from this space,” Gill said.

The Al Wasl Plaza can be called a truly global structure as skilled professionals different corners were involved in its design and construction.

“I had met people from many countries during our meeting in Chicago. I walked into the meeting room and found that people from Italy, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Mexico, Dubai, and other nationalities were present. It was a united nations back then,” Gill said.

Gill said that while the Al Wasl is all beautiful from the outside, inside it has a heart of steel. “There are miles and miles of cable inside the streel structure.”

Pointing out at the projectors which were made in Mexico and designed by a Canadian company, he said: “These marvellous projectors are highly intelligent. They communicate with each other and back to Canada, where is it being monitored, even though they are being operated in Dubai,” Gill said.

“If any projector faces a technical issue, other projector covers for it. And that is wonderful,” he added.

History fused into modern technology

The trellis and dome, he said is a mix of history and modern technology. “The dome is in an architecture of history - the dominant part of cathedrals, masjids and ancient palaces,” he said.

“But in the case of Al Wasl, the widest part of the dome is not at the base, but approximately 15 metres above ground. And that shows a crossing of engineering barriers, which is a modern transformation from history,”

Another interesting feature of the dome is the Oculus (the centre opening). In olden days, the Oculus marked time, depending of the movement of the light rays. “That is classic architecture form throughout the history of mankind,” he said.

So, what’s beneath Al Wasl?

“It’s a city out there,” Gill said, adding there are green rooms, tunnels, service stations, backstage area, broadcast area, walkways and a lot, lot more.

“The centre stage of the dome is three meters below the base of the steel structure. And below it, there is a four-and-half-meter deep underground operational area which is not visible,” Gill said.

“The office buildings and hotels have basements that are interlinked and which act as a hub for people and logistics - which I say is the heart and soul of the Expo,” Gill added.

The stage is designed in such a way that any artist enters the centrestage from below, as the stage itself rises.

“The audience does not understand who is coming to perform, and they love that,” he said. “The podium is the best stage for a concert. It will be a place where many world-class artists would love to perform, considering the acoustics and the lighting, there is nothing close to this on Earth."

Different faces

The dome take on a different hue thrice a day, with night being the most happening - all thanks to technology.

“While designing the plaza, we decided that the public space should have a different aspect. The dome embraces different personalities during the day and transforms into another level at night, In the evenings you can witness the shadow that it casts on the UAE Pavilion - it’s just amazing,” said Gill.

Gill said the plaza was ready to host the event in 2020, but since the plants and trees within the dome got time to grow and settle, it added to its attraction.

A sense of pride

“This is the best piece work of mine,” Gill said.

It was indeed a sense of pride for me to be the part of the most important part of the most important event, said Gill. “Not only adults, but even children’s jaws drop and eyebrows raised every time they look at the plaza,” he said.

“It’s a feeling of ecstasy, awe, excitement and pride to see people holding their phones up for photos and selfies,” he said.

The eternal city

“Dubai is moving towards becoming the eternal city after Rome,” said Gill.

He said that Rome has urban design and connectivity, and the way Dubai is moving it can be the eternal city of the 22nd century.

“The distinctive architecture is very rich. It looks toward a positive future constantly by pushing technology and creativity. I feel what Dubai has achieved in a last few decades is unbelievable,” Gill said.

