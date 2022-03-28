Expo 2020 Dubai: Airshow, fireworks, concerts; 10 top things to do on the last day

From concerts to a glorious air show, there are plenty of things to do at the Expo on the last day. Here are the top things to check out

2022-03-28

Exactly 182 days after a breathtaking show projected on Al Wasl Dome welcomed the world to Dubai, the Expo 2020 venue will light up once again on March 31 — this time to bid adieu to the world.

The spectacular closing ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza will be displayed on 20-plus giant screens across the Expo 2020 Dubai site, including the main stages, Festival Garden and various country pavilions, enabling everyone to experience the magic.

Young Emirati girl is back

At 7pm, the young Emirati girl from the opening ceremony will take the world on another compelling journey. “For 182 days, she has grown, learned and connected with people from around the world – what remains is the final step before she awakens to her full potential,” according to the Expo team.

It promises to be another multisensory experience, with more than 400 professionals and volunteers from 56 countries. Over 745 costumes have been created for the culmination of Expo 2020 Dubai. Forty members of a UAE-based children’s choir will perform Ishy Bilady, the National Anthem of the UAE, joined by the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Yasmina Sabbah.

Stars to glitter on stage

8.45pm, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre: Concert by Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

9pm, Jubilee Stage: Concert by Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones.

10.45pm, Jubilee Stage: Pop legend Christina Aguilera will present an extended performance.

Fireworks at midnight … and then some more

The celebrations of successfully hosting the region’s first World Expo will continue well into the night, with fireworks lighting up the skies above at midnight and 3am.

All things science and fun

The Science Show is a 30- to 40-minute experience that includes interactive audience participation and experiments with a total of four rounds. It is hosted at the Terra Auditorium.

Balloon magic

Mr Balloon Man performs “jaw-dropping tricks and manipulations from within a bubble”, according to the Expo team. “Bring the whole family to see this unique and unusual magic show that is sure to amaze everyone.” You can catch him on the Earth Stage, Sustainability District. He wows audiences at 12.35, 2.50 and 3.55pm.

Look ma, jets!

Between 4 to 4.30pm, jets will paint the skies above the Expo site in a hue of colours. “This is going to be one thrilling sight by Fursan Al Emarat from the United Arab Emirates Air Force,” according to the Expo team.

Trick and treat!

The Air Head Show is put on by a multi-talented circus performer, “who uses a huge balloon in different ways to create a unique spectacle involving amazing acrobatics”. You can catch him at the Sea Stage, Mobility District, at 1.05, 1.55 and 2.45pm.

Flying piano to take off

The Expo 2020 World String Ensemble will take to the stage on the closing night. The group consists of 16 talented international musicians led by maestro Harout Fazlian, and talented Italian pianist Eleonora Constantini, familiar to many Expo 2020 Dubai visitors as the performer behind the amazing Flying Piano show at Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion.

Have a splash at the Water Feature

This one is among the biggest crowd-pullers at the Expo. Step into the gravity-defying Water Feature and you will hear glees and giggles of fun from children and adults alike. Every few minutes, water tumbles down 13-metre-high vertical walls in synch with some foot-tapping music.

Soar above the glittering Expo site

Garden in the Sky takes visitors 55 metres above the Expo site. It’s the best way to truly understand and marvel at the three petal-shaped districts of the site, with the Al Wasl Dome serving as its crowning jewel.

