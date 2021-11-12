Expo 2020 Dubai: 9-year-old boy visits all 192 country pavilions

Mohammed Maazul Haque says exploring the fair is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Be it a young or an adult, Expo 2020 Dubai has generated interest among people of all ages as nearly three million visits have been recorded in the first five weeks since the world’s largest show began on October 1, 2021.

Nine-year-old Abu Dhabi resident Mohammed Maazul Haque is also awed by the mega event and visited all the 192 country pavilions.

“I got 189 country stamps from our visit to all 192 countries which were spread across Mobility, Opportunity and Sustainability Areas with 69, 78 and 45 pavilions, respectively. We were also able to get 21 stamps from special exhibition pavilions during our seven visits in October, mostly over the weekends,” said Haque.

“On our first and second visits, we explored eight and nine pavilions, respectively. On our third trip, we visited 23 pavilions using Expo Map, and about 40 pavilions each on our fourth, fifth and sixth visits. During the last visit, we covered the remaining pavilions. We used Smart Que in Expo 2020 App to speed up our entries into big pavilions which were 66 altogether,” Haque, an Indian citizen, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

The young resident, who aims to become a scientist and an astronaut, explored the country pavilions with his family, making it the highlight of the weekend.

According to Expo 2020 Dubai, 2.35 million visits were recorded in the first month and nearly three million in the first five weeks. The six-month-long mega show will conclude on March 31, 2022.

Why visit Expo 2020?

Haque believes exploring the world’s largest show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and all residents should avail it.

“It’s hard to imagine a one-stop-shop showcasing so many countries, depicting various cultures in such a detailed manner where we get information about future technologies, country information, entertainment and food from various countries.

“Schools, academic institutions, homeschoolers must visit the Expo to know what each country is planning for our sustainable and eco-friendly future and what technologies are in the works today,” he said.

Mohammed Fareedul Haque, father of Maazul Haque, said he took his son to Expo 2020 to learn about the importance of collaboration and cooperation in the 21st century.

“More importantly, we need planning to execute tasks in our lives, similar to how we planned our visit to Expo to get all the stamps from all pavilions.”