Expo 2020 Dubai: 8-day leave announced for employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Abu Dhabi - Encouraging employees of the Minister of Presidential Affairs and their families to attend the world's greatest show.

By Wam Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 6:33 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 7:15 AM

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has approved eight days of paid leave for employees of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs to enable them and their families to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held from October 1, 2021, to the end of March 2022.

He also approved raising the number of volunteers from the ministry at the global event, while urging its staff to take part in strengthening the culture of volunteering and promoting the values of compassion, social coherence and solidarity.

Sheikh Mansour highlighted the importance of supporting the UAE pavilion at the expo, which highlights the country’s cultural capacities and the steps taken to achieve global leadership, due to the vision of its leadership and its contribution in shaping a better future for humanity.

"Everyone shares the responsibility of making the international event a success and showcasing a shining image of the UAE, by offering visitors a comprehensive experience and attracting the public’s attention to the country’s achievements and leading international stature," he said.

The directives of Sheikh Mansour are in line with his keenness to monitor the event’s activities and workshops and ensure the implementation of its slogan, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future."