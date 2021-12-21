Expo 2020 Dubai: 7 Christmas events this festive season for the whole family to enjoy

From markets to concerts, special menus to festive performances, a host of the country pavilions will give you a taste of what their festive seasons are like

The lighting the Christmas tree at the al-Wasl Dome at Expo 2020 in the gulf emirate of Dubai. (Photo: AFP)

Tue 21 Dec 2021

The holiday season has taken over at the greatest show on earth! Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are being treated to festive cheer as the world event has transformed into a Winter Wonderland.

From Christmas markets to concerts, special menus to festive performances, a host of the Country Pavilions at Expo will give you a taste of what their festive seasons are like.

Want a socially-distanced photo with Santa? You can head over to Al Wasl Plaza or the Oasis.

And if you've been dreaming about seeing real snow, Expo got it too!

A great opportunity for you and the family to experience a magical Christmas night in Al Wasl Plaza, as it's transformed into an enchanting Christmas setting, harnessing the anticipation, optimism and joy that we all feel at this time of the year.

From December 20, 2021 to January 08, 2022, Expo 2020 is hosting Kid's Winter Festival where kids of all ages will be entertained with treasure hunts, face painting, magicians, arts and crafts and so much more.

Get ready to move your bodies on December 25, 2021 at the Sport, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub from 17:00 – 21:00. There'll be a series of 5 Hip hop dance classes, including choreography, cardio for kids and freestyle.

Screengrab

Start your festive morning in the best way with a cycle ride or run around the world at Expo 2020 on 25 December, and get your Expo ticket for free.

The Mobility Gate entrance will be open from 06:30 for cyclists, for a 07:00 start from the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub. Whereas those looking to move on two feet rather than two wheels can join us from 09:30, open to all ages and abilities.