Expo 2020 Dubai: 5,000 free tickets offered to GDRFA employees to visit mega fair

Dubai - The move is intended to help staff learn about the latest innovations and view things they've "never seen before"

By Web report Published: Wed 13 Oct 2021, 2:42 AM

You've heard about paid holidays; how about free tickets?

Across the UAE, public and private entities alike have been rolling out a slew of initiatives to enable residents to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai. It is, after all, the 'world's greatest show'.

On Tuesday, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced its own special scheme: 5,000 tickets to the mega fair were distributed among employees — for free.

The authority said the move reflects the keenness of Lieutenant General Mohamed Al Marri to help staff "visit the historic event, learn about the latest innovations, and view things they have never seen before".

Earlier this month, several entities across all seven emirates announced up to eight days of paid leave that employees could avail of to engage with the global exposition.

The idea is for people to understand the global innovations being displayed at the world fair.

"Our goal is to implement the Expo's theme of 'Connecting minds, creating the future' practically," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, had said at the time.

"We want our team to be familiar with creative ideas from all over the world," he'd added.

A single-entry ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai costs Dh95, while a six-month season pass, valid for unlimited entries, is available for Dh495.

A multi-day pass (valid for unlimited entries for 30 consecutive days from the first day of use) costs Dh195.

Residents looking to visit can also take advantage of a special October Pass promotion that gives a month’s access to the Expo site for the price of a day ticket – Dh95.