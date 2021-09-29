Expo 2020 Dubai: 3 places where you can watch the fireworks on Friday

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 2020
Three locations in Dubai will light up with fireworks to mark the first full day of Expo 2020 on Friday.
Dubai Festival City, The Frame and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, will each present their own unique celebrations on October 1 at 8.30pm (local time).
Both The Pointe and Dubai Festival City will incorporate their fountains into a dazzling light and sound show themed on Expo 2020, while The Frame's façade will be lit up in Expo colours.
The flags of participating countries will also be displayed, with booths on the ground for purchasing Expo 2020 tickets.
Expo 2020 is the largest global event held since the start of the pandemic, with the opening ceremony taking place on Thursday, September 30.
The opening ceremony will be streamed live worldwide, with the organisers thanking the nation for its support and inviting everyone to come together to celebrate this momentous occasion for Dubai, the UAE and the region as a whole.
Screens will be set up in locations ranging from airports and shopping malls to hotels and other landmarks, relaying the incredible music and cultural performances as they happen.
