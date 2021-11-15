Expo 2020 Dubai: 3.5 million visits recorded up to mid-November

Virtual visitations also rose to 15.7 million since October 1.

By Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 11:32 AM

Expo 2020 Dubai has announced its latest visitor numbers, with 3,578,653 individual visits achieved by mid-November, only six weeks into Expo’s six-month run.

The announcement comes after a packed weekend at the site, with musical, sport and cultural performances taking place. K-pop stars Highlight and Punch took to the stage on Friday night for the KITE (K-pop in the Emirates) showcase, along with Fela and the Kalakuta Queens – a spectacular show dedicated to the life of Nigerian musical maestro and political activist Fela Kuti.

Middle East mega-stars Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama performed under a full Al Wasl dome, wowing the crowds as part of Expo’s latest Infinite Nights sessions, while eight-time Olympic gold medallist and former sprinter Usain Bolt arrived the following morning, hosting a family fun run at the site for charity.

Expo’s fourth Theme Week include debates and panel discussions centred around Tolerance and Inclusivity, and will feature talent and performances from a range of cultures and backgrounds.

The highlight is Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra, which will perform music from world cinema and TV on International Day for Tolerance on November 16, and take to the stage again on World Children’s Day on November 20 in a show that will encourage children to explore, thrive and connect with musical pieces they know and love, such as classics from Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Sales of the November Weekday Pass, priced at just Dh45, are strong, along with entries to the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World raffle to win one million Emirates Skywards miles and a host of other prizes, a statement issued on Monday said.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31, 2022.