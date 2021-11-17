Expo 2020 Dubai: 100,000 public school students visit world fair since its opening

Students and Minister of State form "100K" sign in front of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

About 100,000 students from government schools in the UAE have visited Expo 2020 Dubai since its opening on October 1 and the Emirates Schools Establishment and Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated the landmark achievement on Wednesday.

And to mark the occasion, 400 students accompanied by Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, the Minister of State for Public Education and Chairman of the Emirates Schools Establishment, formed the "100K" sign in front of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Muhairi praised the students and the special teams at the public schools and the Emirates Schools Establishment headquarter and branches.

The minister said that the efforts of the teams contributed to the success of the students’ visits to Expo 2020 Dubai, where they were able to explore what the pavilions offer and learn about various cultural and educational activities. This is evident in the Opportunity Pavilion, or the Sustainability Pavilion. Expo 2020 has become the most important event in empowering innovative minds and enabling students to adopt creative opportunities and ideas, she said.

She also commended the support provided by the Expo 2020 Dubai team for the success of these visits.

Al Muhairi expressed her happiness about the 100,000 student visits, especially within a month and a half of the launch of the event. The credit goes to the Expo School Programme, which plays a key role in inspiring students to think critically, communicate effectively and grow intellectually. The team members are dedicated to making Expo 2020 Dubai a second home for students, by creating unforgettable educational and entertaining experiences through the four free, curated educational journeys – Legacy of the UAE, World of Opportunities, Sustainable Planet and Universe in Motion – offered to all schools across the country.

She said the success is due to the wise leadership’s contribution and encouragement of creativity and innovation to achieve sustainable development and the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, for the nation to be the leader in different sectors including education.

Additionally, Expo 2020 Dubai provides a journey full of events and student activities and a space for innovative minds to explore new ideas, learnings and creativity, as demonstrated by its motto “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. Expo 2020 Dubai will continue until March 31, 2021, encouraging the world to explore, reflect and adopt more opportunities, creativity, and sustainability to create a better and creative future.

