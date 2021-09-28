Explore Expo 2020 as a robot in new Dubai Police game

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The Dubai Police have launched a game modelled after the Expo 2020 event that lets players experience the world fair through the eyes of a robot.
A description of the game on the Apple store says it has recreated the site “in a highly detailed 3D environment”.
Called ‘Expo 2020 Adventures’, the game was developed by Emirati cadres at the Virtual Technology Centre in Dubai Police.
Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, said the game can be played in six languages: Arabic, English, French, Russian, Spanish and Chinese.
It will enhance awareness about the mega event that begins on October 1.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai Police launch new game to raise awareness against Covid-19
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: 4 smart police stations for visitors
The officer said the game helps players learn about the wonders of the Expo by taking on challenges and solving puzzles. They can also take part in spacecraft races and virtually visit a Dubai Police Smart Police Station.
Games launched by the Dubai Police in the past have proven to be very popular, clocking over 33.7 million downloads across various platforms.
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20201 day ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
Expo 20202 days ago
Last long break on the calendar to run from December 1 to 4
Expo 20202 days ago