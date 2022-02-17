Experience Real Thailand in the UAE
The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is showcasing the unique Thai products to promote awareness on wide variety of Thai products in the FIRST Top Thai Brands Exhibition 2022. Don't miss your opportunity to buy authentic products and have business matching with the exporters from Thailand.
Thailand is known to be the favorite shopping destination across the globe because of the plethora of products that the country has to offer. From traditional Thai products and antiques to silk products and incredible ornaments - Thailand is catering to the large segment of customers in different parts of the world.
Thailand has a wide range of luxury products e.g. jewellery, handicrafts, textiles and other items that are hard to find elsewhere. Also known as a shopper's paradise, the country is known for its myriad of products that hold cultural importance and authenticity.
Thai Loincloth : Made up of either cotton or silk, Thai Loincloth is very versatile and has been a part of Thailand clothing since ancient times.
Thai carvings : Fancy wooden carvings and furnishings made up of teak have certainly gained fame from all over the world. There are many fine examples of the highly decorative and wonderfully crafted artworks of Thai wood carving throughout Thailand. In the temples, like panels on walls, and on temple doors. Thai furniture and smaller item are much sought after for their detailed wood carving which makes them unique.
Handmade Thai Jewellery : Thailand has an impressive collection of exquisite jewellery. Thai accessories have a loyal following because of their simple, refined and classy look. The country has been making waves for their precious stones. Thai jewellery is a combination of classic and modern creativity.
Spa Products and Soap Flowers : Thailand is renowned for relaxing spa massages globally. The 'hand-made' soaps have the shape of flowers and also have an aroma similar to its shape.
Blend of Flavours : Undoubtedly, Thai food gets on the top of your mind when we talk about the culture. Thai food, vegetables and fruits are now popular among Dubai consumers. Known best for its magical combination of sweet, spicy and sour flavours, the food has a separate fanbase worldwide. Research has proved that Thai food is one of the healthiest cuisines in the world, ensuring that maximum nutrition is preserved while cooking. The ingredients used in cooking are healthy having many medicinal values that can help ailments like cholesterol and gastrointestinal problems, etc. Mostly, the dishes are steamed or stir-fried, which also helps retain their nutritional value.
Enhancing Thailand's trade competitiveness among the top countries, Thailand's Ministry of Commerce by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) launched its first-ever trade show 'Top Thai Brand 2022' in the Middle East, which will be the combination of retail sale to general customers and business matching for importers in U.A.E.
The Top Thai Brands 2022 Middle East edition will be held at Souk Al Marfa from 4 pm-10 pm from March 1-5.
Top Thai Brands is a trade fair, usually held in Thailand's neighboring countries by the Ministry of Commerce. This year, the fair aims to create awareness among the consumers in the UAE, especially in Dubai and Northern Emirate on Thai products. The exhibition will showcase the unique and authentic Thai products without any entry fees for the visitors.
Promoting sustainable value creation for Thai products and services delivered internationally, the government is developing and expanding services in the overseas market to have access to Thai products. Keeping in line with the vision to ensure excellence in all services and products, the Top Thai Brands has been providing the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs in the global context. Discover the authentic and unique products from Thailand at the exhibition that is rightly giving a glimpse of the country.
Speaking about the UAE edition of the exhibition, Panot Punyahotra, Executive Director, Thai Trade Centre Dubai, said: "The Top Thai Brands 2022 UAE Edition will provide a wonderful opportunity to the visitors to explore wide range of quality products from Thailand including fashion and lifestyle, food and beverages, housewares, home decorations, beauty and cosmetic products. The event is timely organized and well-crafted for consumers to experience and assure of Thai quality products."
