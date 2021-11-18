Dubai video: Schoolgirls all smiles after chance meeting with Sheikh Hamdan at Expo 2020

A young girl, Rima Talal, is particularly featured in Sheikh Hamdan’s story smiling with beaming eyes behind the mask.

Screengrab

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 3:03 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 3:12 PM

A group of students from Aalyia School (cycle 1 and KG) in Al Ain were in for a royal surprise at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The students met His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, during their visit to Expo 2020 on Wednesday, sharing their passports and all the experiences they had seen at the world’s biggest fair.

Just yesterday, Expo 2020 marked a milestone with 100,000 public school students visiting the site to delve into different cultures and experiences.

To mark the occassion, 400 students, led by Her Excellency Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, the Minister of State for Public Education and Chairman of the Emirates Schools Establishment, formed the “100K” sign in front of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 202 Dubai.

The minister said Expo 2020 plays an integral role in sparking innovation and imagination in the young minds. She also pledged more educational activities to public school students.

The Expo School Programme offers exclusive free tickets to UAE students to experience three vibrant Thematic Districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability). Other educational and cultural activities are aligned with diverse school curricula in the UAE to provide an enriching learning experience.

