Expo 2020 to tell nation’s story of being a happy home to 200+ nationalities
Expo 20202 days ago
A group of students from Aalyia School (cycle 1 and KG) in Al Ain were in for a royal surprise at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The students met His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, during their visit to Expo 2020 on Wednesday, sharing their passports and all the experiences they had seen at the world’s biggest fair.
A young girl, Rima Talal, is particularly featured in Sheikh Hamdan’s story smiling with beaming eyes behind the mask.
Just yesterday, Expo 2020 marked a milestone with 100,000 public school students visiting the site to delve into different cultures and experiences.
To mark the occassion, 400 students, led by Her Excellency Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, the Minister of State for Public Education and Chairman of the Emirates Schools Establishment, formed the “100K” sign in front of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 202 Dubai.
ALSO READ:
The minister said Expo 2020 plays an integral role in sparking innovation and imagination in the young minds. She also pledged more educational activities to public school students.
The Expo School Programme offers exclusive free tickets to UAE students to experience three vibrant Thematic Districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability). Other educational and cultural activities are aligned with diverse school curricula in the UAE to provide an enriching learning experience.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
Expo 2020 to tell nation’s story of being a happy home to 200+ nationalities
Expo 20202 days ago
Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, who has has volunteered in six pavilions, guides and assists visitors at the world fair
Expo 20202 days ago
The children were also treated to a fun day out at the world fair
Expo 20202 days ago
Visitors have the option to either go to the Expo site to collect or request the item to be delivered to their doorstep
Expo 20203 days ago
Virtual visitations also rose to 15.7 million since October 1.
Expo 20203 days ago
Young visitor was also given a Season Pass to visit the mega-event
Expo 20204 days ago
Sheikh Mohammed meets with President of Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 20204 days ago
During his visit to the Jordan pavilion, he was accompanied by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh
Expo 20204 days ago