Dubai: UN praises UAE for delivering a meaningful Expo 2020

By Staff Reporter Published: Mon 25 Oct 2021, 8:29 AM

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has commended the UAE leadership for delivering a meaningful World Expo, despite challenges caused by the pandemic, describing Expo 2020 Dubai as a solid building block towards implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the road to Agenda 2030.

Visiting Expo 2020 Dubai as part of the United Nations Honour Day on Sunday, Mohammed was welcomed by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Commissioner General Office, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Amina Mohammed said: “With 192 nations represented, Expo is an auspicious occasion to mark 76 years of multilateralism… of nations and people working together towards a better world for everyone, guided by our founding document, the Charter of the United Nations…I’m very heartened to hear that sustainability is a common theme in all pavilions and that the SDGs are incorporated in many of the Expo’s presentations.

“I offer my sincere gratitude and recognise the leadership of the UAE for bringing the world together, nations united, here at the Expo, and for doing so with so much grace, efficiency and inspiration, and for being a generous and reliable partner to the United Nations in our humanitarian and development cause.”

Mohammed commended Reem Al Hashimy, describing the Expo 2020 Director General as an inspiration and an incredible leader.

“I have watched you put on paper what the aspirations of this nation are, and to bring them to realisation here. That is leadership. At a time when there is a dark cloud, you have presented a real vision for what we can do to recover better, for how the world can look beyond the UAE – beyond your neighbourhood – into this global community. You’ve given hope and a sense of dignity to everyone that has participated in this Expo. On this incredible day for the UN, which we are all a part of, we need that; we need that hope to carry with us.”

Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali said: “Today we recognise the pivotal role that the United Nations plays in galvanising action towards affecting real change through the value and power of multilateralism. Located in Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, the #UNHub examines how to unlock the potential of individuals and communities in creating positive change for people and planet.

“The #UNHub also focuses on programming that champions international cooperation and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the Decade of Action. The United Nations has partnered with Expo 2020 Dubai through comprehensive programming and a series of events and cultural activities that engage visitors of all ages and backgrounds, complementing and amplifying Expo 2020’s Programme for People and Planet.”

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub, including a cultural performance by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra (EYSO) – a group of young musicians from the UAE and the Arab world devoted to cultivating the musical talent of youth – and the opening of a photography exhibition marking the UN’s 76th anniversary.

