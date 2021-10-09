Dubai: For the first time in World Expo history, Africa is well represented, says Chad envoy

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
For the first time in the history of World Expos, Africa is so well represented, said the ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE. Zacharia Idriss Déby launched the Chad Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.
He said, “I would like to thank Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai for making this happen.”
The Chad Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is located in the Opportunity District and, under its theme of ‘The Chad We Want’, will take visitors on a journey through the country’s diverse cultures. This includes its tradition of oral literature and theatre, nature; investment opportunities in a range of sectors, including renewable energy; and its potential to become an emerging country by 2030.
The Chadian ambassador signed the guest book and received a special stamp in his Expo 2020 Dubai passport to record his journey into the pavilion.
The ambassador, said, “What attracts us most is the key subtheme of Opportunity. It’s a place for us to gain the chance to meet with other countries and exchange views but also to showcase our culture and our history. It is important that Chad is part of this dialogue. I know we will benefit.”
Déby said the Chadian pavilion hopes to capitalise on the opportunity that lies ahead.
“The world has many challenges and we need to approach solutions in a human way. We need to embrace our differences while coming together as one.”
Expo 20201 day ago
Expo 20201 day ago
Expo 20201 day ago
Expo 20201 day ago
Expo 20201 day ago
Expo 20202 days ago
Expo 20202 days ago
Expo 20202 days ago