Dubai: ‘Expo Live’ benefits 5.8 million people worldwide

‘Global Innovators’ chosen from a pool of 11,000-plus applications from 184 countries

By WAM Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 9:49 PM

More than 5.8 million people – including farmers, traders, students, teachers, doctors, patients and people of determination – have benefitted from the work of 140 social entrepreneurs supported under Expo 2020 Dubai’s global innovation and partnership programme Expo Live.

The Expo Live grantees – named ‘Global Innovators’ – have committed themselves to making their communities and Earth a better place, and were chosen from a pool of 11,000-plus applications from 184 countries.

Projects within the programme have since helped more than one million individuals worldwide receive medical assistance and counselling, playing a crucial role in communities during the pandemic. Agricultural innovations have improved the livelihoods of 760,000 farmers worldwide, with 611,000 individuals also given the chance to advance their education and upskill thanks to new ways of sharing content online and offline.

Sustainability focused efforts have had significant positive environmental impacts: more than 190,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide have been averted from entering the atmosphere; and due to agricultural innovations and cost-efficient ways of planting trees in degraded areas, 3.6 million hectares of land – an area roughly the size of Belgium – has been restored.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “I am extremely proud of our Expo Live Programme and its growth, not only in numbers but also in character. Expo Live reminds us of the impact of individual dedication and commitment towards the right causes of our time, an attribute that is so commonly found in the example of our Global Innovators.”

Yousuf Caires, Senior Vice President, Expo Live, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “Our Global Innovators remind us that creating a radically better future requires collective action, determination and relentless optimism. We are proud of what we have achieved as a programme, firmly believing that social entrepreneurship is a powerful instrument for positive change – a valuable investment that yields social, economic and environmental return.