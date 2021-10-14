Dubai Expo 2020: ‘Media plays key role in telling unique stories from mega event’

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
The director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office has visited the Expo 2020 media centre.
Mona Al Marri, who is also vice-chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council, reviewed the operations, services and facilities being offered to media professionals covering the mega global event.
“As the global community turns its spotlight on Dubai with Expo 2020 showcasing new innovative solutions to solve the planet’s problems, the media play a key role in telling the unique stories emerging from the mega event as well as highlighting UAE’s successful development journey to the world,” she said.
She commended the media for covering the Expo 2020. She said the facilities and services offered by the media centre have been designed to support journalists from across the world in maximising their coverage of Expo 2020.
The multi-storey facility located near Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of Expo 2020, spans an area of 10,000 square metres. Featuring advanced equipment, the centre provides technical support to help journalists cover the event in the best possible way. The facilities include fully equipped state-of-art studios for radio and TV broadcasting and special workstations for producing podcasts.
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
