Dubai: Emiratis account for almost 30 per cent of all Expo employees

The mega fair was committed to empowering women, who accounted for 65 percent of Emirati citizens that worked at the event

By Wam Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 3:59 PM

Emirati citizens accounted for nearly one-third of the total number of employees of Expo 2020 Dubai.

This was due to the many initiatives aimed at empowering Emirati citizens and improving their overall skills as part of the country’s overall Emiratisation efforts.

Emirati citizens comprised some 30 percent of all employees of Expo 2020 Dubai, with 248 working in operations while 35 percent worked in managerial positions.

The number of citizens who worked for the "Pavilions and Exhibitions Department" totalled 56, while 35 worked for the Director-General’s Office, and 32 worked in communications, marketing, and sales.

Expo 2020 Dubai was committed to empowering women, who accounted for 65 percent of Emirati citizens that worked at the event. Moreover, the event also fulfilled its commitment to youth empowerment, as the ages of citizen employees ranged between 20 and 30, while 43 percent were aged between 30 and 40.

Marjan Faraidooni, CEO of Human Resources at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the commitment to employing Emirati citizens and developing their skills during Expo 2020 Dubai aligns with a clear vision and methodology.

"As we celebrate the 24 million visits to the international event, we also celebrate the talents of all Emirati citizens in the Expo 2020 Dubai family, who contributed to the success of its first edition in our region," she added.

Emirati citizens have always been a cornerstone of the country’s efforts to establish a competitive knowledge-based economy, and Emiratisation was one of 11 key performance indicators of the UAE Vision 2021.

Therefore, Expo 2020 Dubai launched a two-session comprehensive professional training programme that lasted over a month. During the second session of the programme, Expo 2020 Dubai cooperated with the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) to organise an ambitious project that witnessed a considerable turnout, with 2,700 Emirati graduates applying for the programme, while only 20 individuals were chosen to join Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai also launched the Expo Generation Programme for Emirati graduates aged between 18 and 35, and 122 were chosen to participate in a six-week intensive training course.