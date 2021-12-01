Dubai artist recreates Expo 2020 logo in cross stitches

The Grammy Award winner will be the first international artist to perform as part of the Infinite Night series
Dubai: International artist and long-time Dubai resident, Farida Talaat, has created a cross-stitch artwork portraying the Expo 2020 Dubai logo in a double celebration of the two milestone events for the UAE - the Expo 2020 and the UAE's golden jubilee on December 2.
The needlepoint creation is a detailed depiction of the logo's concentric circles and rings outlined in thousands of tiny stitches on a white background and outlined by a golden frame.
“Expo 2020 Dubai and the semicentennial anniversary of the UAE are momentous occasions. The city and country are truly hubs of connectivity in the region as well as the world at large, and I think the logo embodies that beautifully,” said Talat.
The Egyptian-Canadian has lived, studied and worked in the UAE for over 16 years. “I have seen Dubai evolve into a truly global city, and the UAE become an impactful and leading nation on a global scale,” she said. “This is my way of highlighting and celebrating this achievement.”
The artwork features intricate cross-stitchery and embroidery weaved through special perforated fabric called Aïda, with threads in colours graduating from bronze brown on the outside to a bright yellow towards the centre, and set in a custom-made circular wooden band.
Talat said it took over six months to produce the artwork, starting by tracing the logo, picking and testing the thread colours, hand-stitching and finally framing it.
“Art and creativity are central to a country's cultural identity and progress. Living in Dubai and the UAE has inspired me infinitely,” she said.
This is the artist's second project around Expo 2020 Dubai in recent years. Previously, Farida created an artwork out of buttons for Expo 2020 Dubai's previous logo; an Arabesque nonagonal star shape in turquoise blue, which she embellished with buttons, beads, bows and other ornaments.
