Dream come true: Prince William shakes hand with Abu Dhabi family

Abu Dhabi resident Francesca Sullivan and her family were among the several lucky ones to who got to shake hands with Prince William during his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.
“I told him (Prince William) it was lovely to meet him, and he said my nails looked fabulous,” said Sullivan, a long-time UAE resident.
She along with her husband, three kids, and her father and mother were waiting outside the UK Pavilion to get a glimpse of the Duke of Cambridge.
Francesca's mother, Vivienne, said the family has been following the British royals closely for several years. “I went to his mother Diana’s wedding. Later, I took my children to his wedding with Kate,” she said.
“But today, I got to see him up close. And he even shook hands with me,” she added.
