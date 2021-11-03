Diwali at Expo 2020 Dubai: 5 ways to celebrate festival of lights

Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 12:38 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 12:49 PM

Dubai is going all out to celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights. The city’s shopping malls and landmarks will be illuminated over the weekend and fireworks displays will light up the night sky.

Expo 2020 Dubai is among the destinations that will dazzle for the festival. Here are the top ways to celebrate at the mega event:

1. Special Diwali show: From Thursday, November 4, to Saturday, November 6, a special show will include multiple 12-minute performances. They will be supported by the extraordinary canvas of light at Al Wasl Plaza.

2. Interactive musical LED rangoli: SWARANGOLI will come to life as visitors to the India Pavilion step on sensors. It will be integrated with colour patterns representing happiness, positivity, and prosperity accompanied by SAPTASWARA — the seven notes of Indian classical music.

3. Hour-long Diwali for all concert: It runs until November 6, bringing together a repertoire of musical celebrations performed through various traditional musical instruments from around the world.

4. Late-night cultural indulgence: Visitors can head towards the Jubilee Stage to enjoy a selection of handpicked Diwali-inspired music acts with emerging and established artists. They can revel in the musical performances on November 4 and 5.

5. Classical and folk dances: The India Pavilion will host a collaborative performance showcasing India’s unity with Deepanjali - celebration of oneness. This will be followed by the critically acclaimed kathak dance Lok Chanda. Musical performances will get going at 9.30pm with hotshot music producer siblings Salim and Sulaiman Merchant in attendance.