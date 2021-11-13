Expo 2020 Dubai: Breadth of Humanity tour offers curated journey around the site

Peru Pavilion shines the spotlight on a thriving multi-ethnic nation

Expo 2020 Dubai, Al Wasl Plaza. Photo: File

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can explore the innate human desire to accept and embrace different cultures and faiths through the ages as part of the Breadth of Humanity journey – just one of many curated tours available at the site.

A great introduction to some of the participants playing a role in Expo’s Tolerance and Inclusivity Week, which runs from 14-20 November, the Breadth of Humanity journey is designed to inspire visitors to reflect on what binds humans together by highlighting the role of key organisations and institutions.

For example, the Peru Pavilion shines the spotlight on a thriving multi-ethnic nation, founded on values of intercultural dialogue and tolerance. The building pulsates with dynamic wisdom and history, providing strong triggers for community bonding.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Pavilion takes visitors on a journey of inquiry and understanding, beginning with a black-and-white introduction, then dramatically morphing into a kaleidoscope of cultures and people, highlighting unity in diversity.

Tolerance and inter-communal harmony are very much a theme at the Muslim World League Pavilion. Here, visitors can discover innovative solutions for a more unified and inclusive future.

The Catholic church also features on the Breadth of Humanity journey, with a visit to the Holy See Pavilion, where the focus is on collaborations between various ethnic groups.

Conclude the tour by exploring the World Expo Museum Pavilion, and discover the impact of the World Expos of yesteryear, with the events serving as platforms for delivering the most exciting, cutting-edge ideas and innovations from different countries to a global audience, thus strengthening bonds between nation