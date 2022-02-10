Boogie-woogie genius: Sensational performance awaits Prince William at Expo 2020

by Abdul Karim Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 6:36 PM

UK music sensation Tom Seals expressed his excitement ahead of his performance tonight at the Expo 2020 as a part of the UK National Day celebrations. The 28-year-old pianist, dubbed as a "boogie-woogie genius" by top industry experts, spoke to Khaleej Times ahead of his performance for a VIP ceremony at the Al Wasl Dome, which will be attended by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

Keeping tonight's playlist under wraps, the jazz musician said he was set to open the evening performances with a solo act on the piano, coupled with vocals. Promising a "sensational performance" tonight, Tom added that the song choices would reflect the key message of the Expo's UK Pavilion.

"All my song choices are based around the theme of what we are going to see at the end of the show," he said.

Describing the Al Wasl Plaza as "the most incredible stage", Tom said that he was quite thrilled to be a part of the performances tonight and hoped to create a memorable evening for the audience.

Tom Seals will also be supported by the Band of the Coldstream Guards, the Queen's royal band, that is also a part of the British Army. His performance begins tonight at 7.45pm, at the Al Wasl Dome. Music fans can also look forward to seeing pop star John Newman on stage, which forms a part of the 'UK in 360' projection.

ALSO READ: