Argentine football star Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Fans share videos and photos of the legend on social media

By Wam Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 11:07 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 11:27 PM

Football superstar Lionel Messi toured the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday. The Argentinian legend met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

Lionel Messi with Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi. – Wam

Social media fans shared videos and photos of the Argentine star during his tour of Expo 2020, especially the moment he stood next to the waterfalls located between Al Wasl Square and Jubilee Park.

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan at Expo 2020 Dubai. – Wam

Lionel Messi had signed on with Expo 2020 Dubai, taking on an international role to act as an ambassador of the world's greatest show.

Earlier in July, Messi was featured in a video to mark the 3-month countdown for Expo 2020. The clip showed the football star spectacularly kicking a football into Al Wasl Plaza through the opening at the centre of its iconic dome.

Portuguese football legend Luis Figo also paid a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday as part of Mastercard’s #pricelesssurprises.