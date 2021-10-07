Expo 2020 Dubai: 8-day paid leave announced for Umm Al Quwain govt employees

Umm Al Quwain - The leave aims to encourage employees to visit Expo 2020 Dubai with their families.

By Wam Published: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 10:15 AM Last updated: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 10:59 AM

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has directed to grant UAQ government employees an 8-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The leave aims to encourage employees and their families to visit the world's greatest show in Dubai, which is being held from October 1, 2021, to the end of March 2022.

UAE: Public, private sector paid leave for Expo 2020 Dubai