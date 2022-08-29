2 Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions to reopen; entry ticket costs announced

Garden in the Sky will open at legacy site called Expo City Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 1:17 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 1:21 PM

The legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to open on October 1. Ahead of the opening of the Expo City Dubai, visitors can experience two of its most popular pavilions from September 1. Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion will start receiving visitors from Thursday.

Tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion and are available on the city’s website and at four box offices at Expo City Dubai. Garden in the Sky, which offers 360-degree views of the Expo site, will also open on September 1, with tickets priced at Dh30 each. Attractions are free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination.

More to follow.