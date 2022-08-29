2 Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions to reopen; entry ticket costs announced

When Khaleej Times approached one of the sellers, he agreed to reduce the selling price to Dh8,000
The legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to open on October 1. Ahead of the opening of the Expo City Dubai, visitors can experience two of its most popular pavilions from September 1. Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion will start receiving visitors from Thursday.
Tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion and are available on the city’s website and at four box offices at Expo City Dubai. Garden in the Sky, which offers 360-degree views of the Expo site, will also open on September 1, with tickets priced at Dh30 each. Attractions are free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination.
More to follow.
When Khaleej Times approached one of the sellers, he agreed to reduce the selling price to Dh8,000
Decree extends the terms of the Expo 2020 Dubai Preparatory Committee, and the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and its Director General
The mega fair was committed to empowering women, who accounted for 65 percent of Emirati citizens that worked at the event
The pavilion welcomed almost 200,000 visitors during Expo 2020 Dubai.
3.5 million food shipments were imported from 114 countries for world fair
Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi says it helped UAE establish partnerships with other countries and opened it up to international markets
Patrick Njoroge Wachira, arguably the world’s youngest CEO, seeks to spread the concept of STEM beyond his native country
The gates were opened 182 times over the past six months