10 Expo 2020 Dubai attractions, pavilions you will find in new city

The city that is shaping up at the site opens to the world on October 1, 2022

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 2:22 PM

You can relive your Expo 2020 Dubai memories once the city that is shaping up at the site opens to the world on October 1, 2022.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the Expo City Dubai earlier today.

Several attractions at the site will continue to wow visitors. These are:

1. Al Wasl Plaza

Known as the beating heart of Expo 2020, the plaza is home to the stunning Al Wasl Dome. It is located at the meeting point of Expo’s three thematic districts. By night, the dome transforms into a 360-degree projection screen, powered by more than 250 state-of-the-art projectors.

2. Garden in the Sky

It is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above the Expo site for a panoramic view. The Garden in the Sky earns its name with its luscious green, tree-lined upper deck.

3. Water Feature:

A trip to the Expo 2020 Dubai is incomplete without splashing around at the waterfall. The attraction’s walls are swept over by gushing water which then appears to flow upwards in a gravity-defying feat.

4. Alif, the Mobility Pavilion:

It’s easily among the most stunning pavilions at the Expo site. It is home to larger-than-life, nine-metre-tall historical giants of mobility.

5. Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion:

The interactive pavilion lets visitors explore humankind’s relationship with nature and the world’s obsession with excessive consumerism. It helps visitors make simple changes to reduce carbon footprint and environmental impact.

6. Opportunity Pavilion:

It will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of the six-month event.

7. Woman’s Pavilion

It features female change-makers across the world,

8. Vision Pavilion

It honours the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

9. UAE Pavilion

Designed in the shape of a falcon in flight, the pavilion narrates the authentic Emirati story.

10. Saudi Arabia Pavilion

Among the most popular attractions, the second largest pavilion at the Expo site offered interactive experiences.

