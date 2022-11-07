'Impactful': Expo City Dubai kicks off COP28 countdown in support of climate-secure future

The grand city is a state-of-the-art 'green' destination that hosted the world for six months, and identifies with COP28's sustainability objectives

Photos: Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 2:01 PM

An engaging calendar of events will attract visitors of all ages and backgrounds to support global climate change mitigation as Expo City Dubai, the proud host of COP28 – The Emirates Climate Conference with the UNFCCC — begins a one-year countdown to the global summit.

Thought-provoking youth discussions, performances, exhibitions and more will be a part of Expo City Dubai's sustainability-themed calendar, culminating in an unrivalled, impactful 'Green Zone' public area during COP28 (November 6-17, 2023). Further developments will be revealed over the next 12 months.

Like previous editions, the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) — known as COP28 — will assess and drive progress on combatting climate change.

Expo City Dubai, a state-of-the-art 'green' destination that hosted the world for six months, shares COP28's objectives of achieving sustainability and enabling real action towards climate security.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai, said:

"Tackling climate change remains at the top of the global agenda, a priority for the UAE, and a conversation we are actively engaged in as a city and educational hub. It is clear that every individual must bear the responsibility to learn more about the challenges we face and how we can each play a role to help address them."

"Expo City Dubai is proud to host COP28, helping to cement its legacy through a full calendar of impactful and engaging events."

"Designed as a blueprint for green urban planning, Expo City Dubai is spearheaded by the same team that delivered one of the most sustainable World Expos in history and rallied all segments of society around topics that matter to humanity," explained Faraidooni.

Leveraging our signature creative storytelling and expertise as a convener, our diverse programming will engage everyone, regardless of age, background or awareness, in wider efforts to mitigate climate change, building momentum to COP28 and beyond as Expo City continues its journey to net zero," he concluded.

The Next Gen World Majlis, an Expo School Programme platform for youth to discuss issues that impact all our futures, makes its post-Expo 2020 comeback on 21 November, when a group of students aged 9-12 years (selected from schools across the UAE) will explore the climate crisis.

They intellectually probe who (if any single one) could be held responsible; what should be asked of world leaders; the current role and potential of schools in tackling the crisis; and the risks of inaction.

The event is in line with World Children's Day, commemorated annually on 20 November to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and the improvement of children's welfare.

Youth also takes centre stage in the return of Expo Young Stars on 24 and 25 November at Al Wasl, where students will express their thoughts and present an interpretation of climate issues through sustainability-themed performances. Part of the Expo School Programme, the Expo Young Stars performances are open to the public, and attendance is free of charge.

These events will be followed by the 'Reflections on Climate Change' exhibition, inviting visitors to learn about the history and goals of the COPs, the components of the crisis, and initiatives in place to build hope for the future. Dates for the exhibition will be announced later.

Terra: The Sustainability Pavilion, continues to welcome visitors as it brings the grand city's commitment to sustainability, taking them on a journey under the ocean or through the forest, and empowering individuals of all nationalities, ages and interests to make more sustainable choices in their own lives.

A fine example of sustainability in action, Expo City Dubai retains 80 per cent of Expo 2020's built infrastructure, including 123 LEED-certified buildings and eight infrastructure projects rated 'Excellent' under CEEQUAL.