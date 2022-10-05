Expo City Dubai: Temperature under Al Wasl Dome is always about 5°C cooler

10 facts you probably did not know about the architectural marvel that’s now hosting shows for free daily

File photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 12:31 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 12:57 PM

Millions of people have been wowed by the stunning visuals projected on to the Al Wasl Dome during the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai. The dome has now been brought back to life at the Expo City Dubai, with free shows Wednesday to Sunday.

The show sees the world’s largest projection surface painted with myriad colours and stunning patterns — all choreographed to some stirring music.

Knowing these 10 facts are sure to enhance your experience as you sit back and take in the show under the dome:

The temperature under the Al Wasl Dome is nearly 5 degrees cooler compared to outside.

The plants and trees within the dome grew on their own.

The widest part of the dome is not at the base but approximately 15 metres above the ground

There are green rooms, tunnels, service stations, a backstage area, a broadcast area, walkways, and a lot more beneath the dome.

The stunning design of the dome — and the Expo 2020 Dubai logo — are inspired by a 4,000-year-old gold ring found at Sarouq Al Hadeed site in Al Marmum area by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Around the dome are office buildings and a hotel.

People from UAE, Italy, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and the USA were involved in bringing the dome to life.

There are miles and miles of cable inside the steel structure.

The ‘highly intelligent’ projectors were made in Mexico and designed by a Canadian company.

The dome takes on a different hue thrice a day, with the night being the most happening - all thanks to technology.

ALSO READ: