Expo City Dubai: Mega gaming festival officially kicks off; will host PUBG Global Championship

The first Dubai Esports Festival is expected to see the highest number of leading adult gamers convening in one place this year

Under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the first Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) was inaugurated today by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

The 12-day festival is being hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in e-sports activities and solutions, and presenting partner du.

The opening ceremony was attended by:

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)

Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)

Chenfan Wang, Vice President, General Manager of Global Business at VSPN

and Ibrahim Al Mayahi Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Brand and Marketing Communications at du.

The dignitaries toured the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, the venue of DEF 2022, which opened to the public from November 9 to 20. The Festival kicked off with the oversubscribed Initiate Summit, a two-day groundbreaking B2B knowledge and networking platform for e-sports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives.

Al Olama said that the UAE had consolidated its status as a leading global destination for new concepts and a champion of innovation. The country continues attracting international talent to analyse technology trends and opportunities to accelerate change to design a better future.

He added said that DEF 2022 would see the highest number of leading adult gamers convening in one place this year, underscoring the UAE and Dubai’s status as the most competitive gaming destination. The event will bring together the world’s greatest gamers, developers, creatives and artists, allowing esports fans to meet and engage with global gaming celebrities and industry leaders.

