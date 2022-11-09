Expo City Dubai: Mega gaming festival officially kicks off; will host PUBG Global Championship

Expo City Dubai opens today: 7 free, paid experiences and pavilions at the legacy site
Children aged 12 and under and people of determination can visit the attractions for free
Under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the first Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) was inaugurated today by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.
The 12-day festival is being hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in e-sports activities and solutions, and presenting partner du.
The opening ceremony was attended by:
The dignitaries toured the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, the venue of DEF 2022, which opened to the public from November 9 to 20. The Festival kicked off with the oversubscribed Initiate Summit, a two-day groundbreaking B2B knowledge and networking platform for e-sports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives.
Al Olama said that the UAE had consolidated its status as a leading global destination for new concepts and a champion of innovation. The country continues attracting international talent to analyse technology trends and opportunities to accelerate change to design a better future.
ALSO READ:
He added said that DEF 2022 would see the highest number of leading adult gamers convening in one place this year, underscoring the UAE and Dubai’s status as the most competitive gaming destination. The event will bring together the world’s greatest gamers, developers, creatives and artists, allowing esports fans to meet and engage with global gaming celebrities and industry leaders.
It will also feature an exciting line-up of live events and activations, concerts and competitions, including:
Children aged 12 and under and people of determination can visit the attractions for free
The Blue Cards can be used at over 60 shops and establishments
Hundreds relive memories, tick off bucket lists as legacy site opens
All you need to know about Expo City Dubai
It recreates the event’s magic, energy and excitement
Garden in the Sky, water feature and other crowd favourites to start wowing visitors soon at legacy site Expo City Dubai
The environment-friendly, tech-enabled metropolis will recreate the 2020 World Fair's magic
The city that is shaping up at the site opens to the world on October 1, 2022