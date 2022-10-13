Expo City Dubai announces new free shows at Al Wasl

Special Diwali displays will also be illuminating the beating heart of the legacy site from October 22 to 23

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 3:30 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 4:25 PM

Starting tomorrow, October 14, a series of new spectacles will be captivating visitors at Expo City Dubai.

The new shows — which everyone can watch for free — will be projected on the site's Al Wasl Dome, celebrating humanity and the arts, the wonders of the natural world, and the breath-taking sights in space.

These projections were among the best immersive experiences that were a big hit during the run of Expo 2020 Dubai.

One series called 'Expressions' will illustrate how small ideas and simple sounds reap big, booming results in the form of great symphonies, cutting-edge architecture and poignant poetry.

Here's how it looks:

'Cosmos' projections will transform the dome’s canvas into a giant observatory, taking visitors on an epic adventure as they stand beneath constellations, fly weightlessly across galaxies and touch the face of Mars.

The 'Nature' shows illustrate the interconnectivity and rhythms of the world, from a drop of rain to the beating of a butterfly’s wing. Watch the vibrant beauty of land and sea unfold in a reminder to live in harmony with the environment.

