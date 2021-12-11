Yasalam F1 after-race concert: Final headline act Foo Fighters performance cancelled

‘Unforeseen medical circumstances' cited as the reason for the cancellation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 3:09 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 3:14 PM

Foo Fighters, the final day headline act at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have confirmed their Sunday performance has been cancelled.

Global music icons and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Foo Fighters were lined up to close out Sunday’s race day. “Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, The Foo Fighters will not be performing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yasalam After-Race Concert on Sunday, December 12,” the Yas Marina Circuit tweeted Saturday.

A statement issued by the band read, “The band apologises for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events.”

However, the historic F1 finale weekend would go on as scheduled to settle the most intense title fight and crown a champion tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.

Yasalam After-Race concerts follow the on-track action at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, featuring a selection of international stars.

On Thursday with five-time Grammy award-nominated artist, Khalid, marked his debut in the UAE, followed by three-time Brit award-winning artist Stormzy headlining Friday night. Lewis Capaldi is scheduled to perform at Etihad Park Saturday night.

