World of Coffee Dubai 2023 to host 1,000 companies and brands from over 30 countries

Leaders, experts from industry to give lectures offering insights into the sector

By Wam Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 6:31 PM

More than 1,000 international, regional, and local companies and brands from over 30 countries worldwide are set to participate at the World of Coffee Dubai 2023 exhibition, which is taking place from January 11-13 , 2023.

The three-day event, organised by DXB Live and the global Specialty Coffee Association, will be held in Za'beel 5 and 6 halls at the DWTC.

The annual meeting brings together leaders and experts from the coffee industry, including farmers, merchants, brewers, distributors, SMEs, café owners, breweries, hotels, baristas, and coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs from around the world.

A recent study by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce revealed that the value of retail coffee sales in the UAE amounted to DhD3.6 billion, with the volume reaching 28,400 tonnes, reflecting a CAGR of 8.3 per cent in value and 7.2 per cent in volume between 2015 and 2020.

According to a report by the Business Registration and Licensing sector in Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, there are currently 615 coffee trade companies in Dubai. There was a 148 per cent year-on-year increase in licences issued in 2021.

Last year, the exhibition saw over 6,000 trade visitors. The number of trade visitors is expected to double this year due to increased global participation and the relaxation of travel restrictions.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice-President, DXB LIVE, said, "We anticipate the number of visitors to double during this year's edition."

"To cater to the diverse range of visitors, we have added unique experiences to this year's exhibition, including coffee tasting and watching master baristas prepare exceptional beverages. The exhibition will also see industry leaders, experts, and specialists give lectures and workshops offering insights into the coffee sector, highlighting trends and the sector's growth potential. The event will offer networking opportunities with experts, presenters, skilled baristas, and micro-roasters. It will also be a place to taste, experience, and learn about different coffee brews," he added.

The exhibition will include a Brew Bar, where visitors can delve into the world of coffee and experience delectable beverages prepared and served by volunteer baristas. A Cupping Room will offer tasting, assessing and comparing coffee variants and determining the product's quality and potential. A Roasters Village will enable micro-roasters to meet customers who can sample roasted and brewed coffee. It will also demonstrate recent coffee sourcing, handling, roasting, brewing, and distribution developments.

Several leading international brands will participate in the World of Coffee Dubai 2023, which will host many regional and local brands and those headquartered in the UAE, owing to Dubai's position as a vital hub for the coffee trade.

The countries participating this year include Brazil, Greece, France, Colombia, Turkey, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Singapore, Qatar, Panama, Oman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Jordan, Indonesia, India, Georgia, Denmark, Czech Republic, Bolivia, Belgium, Austria, China, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

These include Caffinated, Coffee Planet, BonCafe, Brewing Gadgets, Pennant Coffee Roasters, CoffeeDesk, Kerchanshe, La Marzocco Middle East, La Marquise, Arabic Coffee, Stree, and Kahraman, among others.

Some of the most notable Italian brands participating in the event include Simonelli, Eureka, Fiorenzato, Gruppo Cimbali, Mazzer Luigi Spa, Rancilio Group SPA, and the International Trade Centre-Italy. The exhibition will also see the participation of Anacafe, Finca El Morito, and others from Guatemala; and Mullege and Eset Coffee from Ethiopia. Rwanda will have its own national pavilion at the event, while about 40 American companies and brands have registered for the exhibition.