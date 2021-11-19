Watch: Skies lights up with portraits of UAE leaders at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Fairgoers enjoy drone shows, fireworks on opening day

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 4:37 PM

Drone shows displaying the UAE's leaders and fireworks lit up the skies in Al Wathba on the opening day of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Hundreds of LED-equipped drones formed portraits of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

There was also a spectacular formation of a falcon, the new logo of the Festival in addition to fireworks, which will take place every Friday at 10 pm.

The Festival's activities coincide with the UAE's golden jubilee celebrations. A special 'Year of 50' zone has been set up to highlight the achievements of the UAE.

Hundreds of visitors attended the opening day enjoying the different activities and performances. The emirates fountain show blends colourful water action with laser lights and fire, all set to dynamic music, while the military marching band plays traditional music covering all the pavilions.

Shows featuring the 21 participating countries' traditions and folklore, the miracle garden, the illuminated glow garden, robot shows, and many others amuse all visitors as well.

The festival runs daily until April 1.