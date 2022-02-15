Watch live: 'Assalamualaikum', says Coldplay's Chris Martin at Expo 2020 Dubai concert as Al Wasl lights up

Visitors can enjoy the live screenings at Jubilee Park, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Festival Garden

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 9:24 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 9:38 PM

Coldplay’s much anticipated concert at Expo 2020 Dubai has left fans crooning!

If you were among the scores of disappointed fans who failed to secure a ticket, worry not, for we have you covered. Catch the action live here at Khaleej Times:

News about the concert had broken the Internet over the weekend.

Thousands of fans of the British band were left heartbroken when free tickets for the concert were all booked out within hours.