Watch: Famous Filipino siblings Ranz and Niana make crowd dance at Dubai summit

Dancing siblings Ranz Kyle and Niana — two of the most famous influencers in the Philippines and across the world — on Saturday shared their story at a summit in Dubai.
Considered the world's biggest expo for content creators, the One Billion Followers Summit saw the duo take the stage and do what they do best: Dance.
In the video above, they are seen teaching the audience the steps to the beat of 'Give It Up' by KC and The Sunshine Band — a dance seen on TikTok.
Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero are two Filipino influencers with the highest number of followers, mainly on YouTube. Each of their channels has 15 million followers.
Niana is also a big name on TikTok, where she has a whopping 35.8 million followers.
During a fireside chat at the event, the siblings talked about how got to their superstar status on social media.
The One Billion Followers Summit is open to anyone who is interested in content creation, those who wish to figure out how to excel on social media and entrepreneurship and successfully merge the two.
