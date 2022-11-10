Video: Sheikh Mohammed in tears as girl reads story about his mother

Stories are all around us: Geetanjali Shree, International Booker Prize winner 2022 tells SIBF audience
Her book, Ret Samadhi, is about an 80-year-old woman who sets out on a journey of self-discovery after the death of her husband
As the UAE Vice-President watched Arab reading champions take the stage on Thursday, one moment appears to have touched his heart: It was a moment dedicated to his late mother.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, turned emotional when 2018 Arab Reading Champion Maryam Amjoun read an excerpt from his book 'My Story'.
“My father lost his life partner for over four decades. He lost his support, his darling, friend, companion and lover… The strong, firm, steadfast victor who was never weakened or shattered, suffered greatly from the loss of his Latifa,” Maryam narrated as she read a chapter where the leader wrote about his mother Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Here's the Dubai Ruler's reaction:
Thursday's Arab Reading Challenge closing ceremony saw seven-year-old Sham Al Bakoor crowned as 2022 champion.
Nearly 22.27 million students from 44 countries participated in the sixth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge making it the biggest in its history.
ALSO READ:
Her book, Ret Samadhi, is about an 80-year-old woman who sets out on a journey of self-discovery after the death of her husband
Next year's COP28 at Dubai's Expo City is set to include the first evaluation of the implementation of the Paris Climate Accords
Earlier this month, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with a message celebrating the star’s 57th birthday
For the sixth edition, the ARC recorded a 536 per cent growth in the number of participants, compared to figures in its inaugural year
Latest in laboratory medicine to also be showcased at the event
With 2,213 publishers from 95 countries participating, visitors to the 41st edition of the SIBF are spoilt for choice
The annual winter adventure has been helping residents and families create precious memories since its inception in 2019
The 41st edition will be held from November 2 to 13 under the slogan ‘Spread the Word’, and will bring together 2,213 publishers from 95 countries