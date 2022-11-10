Video: Sheikh Mohammed in tears as girl reads story about his mother

Maryam Amjoun is also seen welling up as she reads an excerpt from the Dubai Ruler's book

As the UAE Vice-President watched Arab reading champions take the stage on Thursday, one moment appears to have touched his heart: It was a moment dedicated to his late mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, turned emotional when 2018 Arab Reading Champion Maryam Amjoun read an excerpt from his book 'My Story'.

“My father lost his life partner for over four decades. He lost his support, his darling, friend, companion and lover… The strong, firm, steadfast victor who was never weakened or shattered, suffered greatly from the loss of his Latifa,” Maryam narrated as she read a chapter where the leader wrote about his mother Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Here's the Dubai Ruler's reaction:

Thursday's Arab Reading Challenge closing ceremony saw seven-year-old Sham Al Bakoor crowned as 2022 champion.

Nearly 22.27 million students from 44 countries participated in the sixth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge making it the biggest in its history.

