UAE to host Miss World pageant in 2023

Customers will also get the chance to win up to Dh10,000 in reward points throughout the seven-day promotion period
UAE will play host to the 71st Miss World pageant. On Monday, the organisers took to their social media platforms to make the big announcement. According to the post, Julia Evelyn Morley, the Chairman of Miss World Limited, said that the Miss World Festival would take place in UAE.
This year's edition of Miss World will take place in May. The organisation is yet to make an official announcement on the final date.
So far, eighty-one delegates have confirmed their participation in the upcoming edition and Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the coronation ceremony.
The second Polish woman to be crowned Miss World after 1989, Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A television presenter, model, and beauty queen, Karolina went on to bag the title after her win at Miss Polonia 2019.
ALSO READ:
Customers will also get the chance to win up to Dh10,000 in reward points throughout the seven-day promotion period
The dance troupe will be performing in the Middle East for the very first time
Value of commercial contracts generated by three-day event increases 20% from previous year
From single-origin to fermented coffee, take your 'cup of Joe' to the next level with new, interesting brews that are gaining popularity
Running from January 13-15 as part of the DSF, it’s region’s first camping, movement and music-focused festival
Several cultural and entertainment shows take place as scheduled despite unstable weather
Visitors need to spend a minimum of Dh50 at the event to receive coupons to enter the draw
Art, music and magic await at Cirque du Soleil’s show Ovo, a performance themed around insects, and a tribute to the beauty of biodiversity