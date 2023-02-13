UAE to host Miss World pageant in 2023

This year's edition likely to take place in May

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 4:44 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 5:47 PM

UAE will play host to the 71st Miss World pageant. On Monday, the organisers took to their social media platforms to make the big announcement. According to the post, Julia Evelyn Morley, the Chairman of Miss World Limited, said that the Miss World Festival would take place in UAE.

This year's edition of Miss World will take place in May. The organisation is yet to make an official announcement on the final date.

So far, eighty-one delegates have confirmed their participation in the upcoming edition and Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the coronation ceremony.

The second Polish woman to be crowned Miss World after 1989, Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A television presenter, model, and beauty queen, Karolina went on to bag the title after her win at Miss Polonia 2019.

