UAE supports efforts aimed at enhancing people's quality of life, says Sheikh Mohammed

Dubai Ruler expresses appreciation for medical professionals as he visits Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition.

By Wam Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 9:19 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 9:38 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE is committed to supporting all efforts aimed at enhancing people’s quality of life and ensuring their wellbeing and happiness.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came during his visit to Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022 accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The event, that concluded on Thursday, featured the participation of around 3,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries.

The Dubai Ruler said that over the last two years, the country has demonstrated its success in effectively responding to the global pandemic and overcoming its repercussions while ensuring that all sectors resumed full activity.

This has enabled the emirate to become one of the first cities in the world to reopen for international meetings and explore ways in which the world can accelerate recovery at the social, economic and health levels, he noted.

Welcoming the participants, he said: "Dubai provides the safest environment for participants from around the world to discuss ideas and exchange knowledge and insights that contribute to creating a better future for humanity. The UAE places the highest priority on strengthening the capabilities of the healthcare sector and advancing efforts to improve the health of people."

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation to all the medical professionals in the healthcare sector and also highlighted the exemplary partnership between the country’s public and private sectors.

During his visit, he was briefed on the latest innovations and solutions being showcased by international companies in the field of diagnostics and treatment.

The event also featured over 550 regional and international speakers as well as 21 Continuous Medical Education (CME) conferences.