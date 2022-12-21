UAE: Scale walls, tackle barbed wire barriers at first Spartan Khor Fakkan races

One of the most popular obstacle races in the world, the Spartan race is set to make its first appearance at the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre on January 28, 2023.

The Spartan Khor fakkan 2023 Championship will test the endurance levels of participants with three three races targeting various age groups.

The first race targets children between 4 and 14 years, and competitions will cover the distance from 800 to 3,200 metres.

The second challenge titled, Sprint Race, takes place on a track full of barriers and obstacles and covers a distance of five kilometres.

The competition in the third category titled, Super Race, will see the contestants cover a distance of 10 kilometres.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the SGMB, said the partnership between Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre and Spartan stems from Sharjah’s vision of building healthy societies while giving individuals and families an exceptional sporting and wholesome touristic experience.

The challenges are multi-fold and exciting as they include scaling walls and overcoming barbed wire barriers to swinging with ropes and racing, he added.

Allay pointed out that Spartan Khor Fakkan 2023 will encourage the community to embrace healthy lifestyles by taking part in various sports activities, and supporting the obstacle course races in the country.

In addition to providing an attractive opportunity and platform for families to enjoy sporting events, the first-of-its-kind event in the region also encourages various segments of society to participate in sports, discover local talent and support them to represent the country and compete in hurdles and obstacles locally, regionally and internationally.

To prepare the contestants for the competitions, Spartan will also provide proactive training, in which certified fitness trainers provide advice on the importance of healthy nutrition and drinking water in the run-up to the races. The aim is to ensure good physical preparation for the contestants before the start of sports activities. These exercises will also educate the community about the basics of health and ways to maintain a healthy body.

