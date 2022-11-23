UAE National Day: Global Village announces special fireworks, musical shows for long weekend

Its Celebration Walk will be decorated with the verses of the national anthem, while the Carnaval will light up with UAE-themed display

Besides its grand firework shows every evening, Dubai's popular festival park Global Village has lined up a series of shows and musical performances for the upcoming National Day long weekend, it was announced on Wednesday.

From December 1 to 4, guests will be able to enjoy spectacular musical performances, along with themed activities and entertainment.

Emirati folk songs and the national anthem Ishy Bilady will fill the air as Global Village is painted in UAE colours. Among those who will be taking the stage are 33 talented musicians in a special orchestra, a violinist, and a harpist.

Alongside these performances and showcasing the spirit of tolerance of the UAE, the main stage will host a range of cultural shows from the 27 pavilions represented at the destination.

Each evening at 9pm, a fireworks display will also light up the Dubai skies.

The Celebration Walk’s arches will be decorated with the verses of the national anthem, while the main entrance gates and the Carnaval will light up with a special display.

Muhannad Ishaq, senior manager for guest relations at Global Village, said: “As UAE’s home-grown entertainment brand, we are excited to be hosting a great line-up of activities on National Day and to provide a venue for families and friends to come together and celebrate our great nation.

"Global Village is a place where people of diverse cultural backgrounds from all over the world come together which is a key part of what makes up the Emirates unique global identity. We are proud to live in this country and highlight its heritage and traditions. Our National Day line-up is designed to celebrate our country and all that it has to offer. From the musical extravaganzas and firework spectaculars, we are looking forward to delivering great experiences as we collectively aspire to a more wonderful world.”

Guests can also pick up National Day memorabilia from the UAE, Al Sana'a and Khalifa Foundation pavilions as well as dine at the traditional food outlets across the park.