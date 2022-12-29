UAE: Gold, 100 prizes to be won as festival celebrates 50th anniversary

The entry ticket of Dh10 is valid for three days of the event

Supplied photos

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 8:45 AM

The Kerala Social Centre (KSC) Abu Dhabi will be hosting a three-day festival titled ‘Keralotsavam’, as the socio-cultural organisation serving the Malayali community marks its golden jubilee.

The festival being held after a two-year hiatus will be extra special as the KSC — established in 1972 — has turned 50 years old, said its President VP Krishnakumar.

“Keralotsavam, our premier event, is returning after a gap of two years, and taking place in a year as we turn 50 years old, makes it a special event. We will be highlighting the rich culture and heritage of Kerala, and also the journey travelled by the KSC is the past 50 years of its existence,” Krishnakumar said during a press conference.

From Friday till January 1, there will be several cultural programmes and activities held at the premises coinciding with the New Year celebrations.

“We are expecting around 2,500 to 3,000 people across a day, and more footfalls on the final day,” he said.

While most of the programmes will be performed by KSC’s in-house artists, the star attraction will be folk singer Atul Narukara, who shot to fame with his song ‘Pala Palli’ from actor Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva.

The entry ticket of Dh10 is valid for three days of the event. Each ticket will have a coupon with serial number for the raffle draw with 101 prizes up for grabs. The draw will be held on the final day of the festival.

“The grand prize is 160g of gold and 100 other prizes, including home appliances, mobile phones among others,” Krishnakumar noted.

Also, there will also be a free medical camp conducted by Ahalia Medical Group.

“We will be doing a free medical screening by checking the vital signs of individuals,” said Sooraj Prabhakar, senior operations manager, Ahalia Medical Group.

There will be nearly two dozen stalls, including those on books and live cooking from 6pm till 11pm across the three days.

Roy Varghese, Ansari Sainudeen, Shereen Vijayan and Nikesh Valiya Valappil were also present during the press conference. Tickets for the festival can be bought from KSC reception.

ALSO READ: