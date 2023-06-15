UAE: Comedian Bill Burr to perform stand-up at Etihad Arena this September; mobile phones not allowed

The event is to be a phone-free experience; mobile phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the venue

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 11:32 AM

Bill Burr, the renowned American comedian, known for his hilarious Netflix specials along with his multiple acting roles, will be lighting up the stage at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on September 1.

Over the years, Burr has captivated audiences worldwide with his quick wit, dark humour, and amazing storytelling. With a career spanning across various mediums, he continues to break new ground and push the boundaries of comedy.

Burr recently became the first comedian ever to perform at the legendary Fenway Park, Boston, the US. In 2022, he wowed fans with his Netflix special, ‘Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks’, while he showcased his hosting skills on the Netflix special, ‘Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill’. His remarkable talent has earned him Grammy nominations for his album, ‘Bill Burr: Paper Tiger’, and an Emmy nomination for outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series for his Roku Channel series, ‘Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass’.

He lent his voice in the animated Netflix series ‘F Is For Family’ and Netflix film ‘Leo’. Additionally, Burr’s creative collaboration with Miramax and All Things Comedy has resulted in the production of ‘Old Dads’, a film where he not only stars but also directs and co-writes.

Burr’s talent extends beyond the realm of comedy, as he has graced both the small and silver screens with his unforgettable performances. He has made appearances on Saturday Night Live along with the hit FX on Hulu series ‘Reservation Dogs’, director Judd Apatow’s ‘The King of Staten Island’, and he starred as Mayfeld in the highly acclaimed series ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney Plus.

The September event on Yas Island promises an evening of non-stop laughter, showcasing Burr’s comedic genius. And it will be a phone-free experience, i.e., use of mobile phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Presales for the show begin Friday, June 16 at 12pm, while general sale will start on Monday, June 19, at 12pm.

For tickets and all information visit www.livenation.me and https://billburr.com/#tourdates.

ALSO READ: