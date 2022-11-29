UAE: Catch global trends, chefs' masterclass, coffee championship and more at international food exhibition

Event will bring together more than 400 companies and 1,200 brands from over 30 countries

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 5:41 PM

The inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition will focus on food security, investments, innovation and global trends in the industry, top officials said.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court of the UAE, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the exhibition will be held at Adnec from December 6 to 8.

More than 400 companies and 1,200 brands from over 30 countries will be part of the three-day event. There will be 14 national pavilions, including India, Italy, Brazil, Turkey, Morocco, Canada, Thailand, Lebanon and New Zealand.

More than 30 international speakers will be part of panels discussing topics like food security, investments and entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainability in food production, stability in supply chain, food wastage, logistics, collaborations, global economic climate and more.

“The exhibition will bring everybody related to the food industry together. We can share ideas and discuss new products and innovation. There will be several key announcements made during the exhibition. This event will be the gateway to the Abu Dhabi market,” Badr Al Shehhi, communication and community services director, ADAFSA, told Khaleej Times.

Several signing of deals and partnership agreements between government institutions and private sector companies are expected during the exhibition.

The event will be organised by Adnec Group in cooperation with ADAFSA, and in partnership with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

Apart from highlighting the government’s food security strategy, the exhibition will support local producers too, said Saeed Al Mansoori, executive director, Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC.

“The exhibition will serve as a platform for buyers and sellers to meet, and that’s why we have the ‘Hosted Buyers’ programme,” Al Mansoori said during the press conference.

The ‘Hosted Buyers’ programme will provide opportunities for partnerships within the supply chain. Among other highlights will be the World Gourmet Show, featuring top chefs delivering masterclasses, ADIFE Innovation Awards showcasing the most innovative products, and the International Latte Art Championship being held for the first time in its history outside the Italian city of Milan.

Also, there will be two championships certified by international coffee associations: the UAE National Coffee Championships, and the Gourmet Championship, which serve as qualifiers for the International Coffee Championship 2023.

The three-day event will also feature the eighth edition of Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, chief commercial officer, ADNEC, was also present during the press conference.