UAE: Buy a book for only Dh1 as Sharjah festival returns for 8th season

Proceeds from the book fair will support projects for people of determination

Photos by M. Sajjad

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 6:25 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 7:02 PM

Sharjah's well-loved used book festival is back, with titles being sold from Dh1 to Dh20. The eight edition of Al Warraqeen Festival kicked off on Wednesday and will run until February 4.

On day 1, the festival grounds were packed with students and book lovers who picked up choice titles from hundreds on display.

All the books — from various topics and languages — were donated to the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS). And with this book fair, the organisation hopes to raise funds for its projects for people of determination, said Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, director of the SCHS.

"One of the most important goals of the festival is enhancing the value and importance of books among people by encouraging reading. It also seeks to develop and strengthen the spirit of voluntary work among people of all ages; promote cultural and social values through an entertaining and cultural activity; while paying attention to the creativity of people of determination," Al Yafei told Khaleej Times.

Muhammad Bakr, supervisor of the Art for All–Falaj, affiliated to SCHS, said the art workshops are also hosting an exhibition of paintings by people with determination, in addition to other sessions being offered by the participating institutions.

He added that the festival will host a number of activities and artistic participation from public and private schools, in addition to theatrical performances by the Sharjah Mayem and Falaj Theatre, Al Hakawati Theatre and Al Nashia Theatre. There will also be musical performances from the Art Centre for All–Falaj.

The fest will also hold sessions on simplified reading — a methodology that targets children of determination and those with learning difficulties. Sixteen volunteers from the Ray Al Khair Convoy from Egypt are participating in various activities.

