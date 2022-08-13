UAE: 1 million visitors enjoyed 1,200 shows at Dubai Opera since 2016 launch

The event is open to all nationalities and entry is free
Dubai Opera, on Saturday, announced it has received one million visitors who enjoyed 1,200 shows opening on August 31, 2016.
The Dubai Media Office took to social media to make the landmark announcement.
Dubai Opera is one of the leading destinations for performing arts in the region. It is a 2,000-seat, multi-format, performing arts centre, which is located in Downtown Dubai.
Located in the heart of the UAE's arts and cultural nerve centre Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera is a flagship destination that has hosted thousands of classical and contemporary shows.
The venue hosts an array of world-class talent, with opera, ballet and classical music concerts and productions at the core, Dubai Opera also stages musical theatre, fashion shows, jazz, comedy, family shows and a full range of live entertainment.
With an iconic dhow-shaped design rooted in Emirati heritage, Dubai Opera offers the ultimate flexibility easily converting from a proscenium arch theatre to an acoustic concert hall, to a 2000m2 flat floor event space and is the definitive destination for quality entertainment productions and performances.
The event is open to all nationalities and entry is free
Tickets for Coca-Cola Arena concert to be available online from August 1
The pass gives visitors access to theme parks, cultural sites and free transportation
The retail festival will run from July 1 to Sept 4
Event celebrates 50th anniversary of the Emirates
Historians commend Sheikh Sultan's efforts in documenting Arab presence in Andalusia
The event will see a diverse range of industry leaders take to the stage to discuss key issues
She advises entrepreneurs to make a difference