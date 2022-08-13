UAE: 1 million visitors enjoyed 1,200 shows at Dubai Opera since 2016 launch

The venue hosts world-class operas, ballets and music concerts

File photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 4:52 PM

Dubai Opera, on Saturday, announced it has received one million visitors who enjoyed 1,200 shows opening on August 31, 2016.

The Dubai Media Office took to social media to make the landmark announcement.

Dubai Opera is one of the leading destinations for performing arts in the region. It is a 2,000-seat, multi-format, performing arts centre, which is located in Downtown Dubai.

Located in the heart of the UAE's arts and cultural nerve centre Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera is a flagship destination that has hosted thousands of classical and contemporary shows.

File photo

The venue hosts an array of world-class talent, with opera, ballet and classical music concerts and productions at the core, Dubai Opera also stages musical theatre, fashion shows, jazz, comedy, family shows and a full range of live entertainment.

With an iconic dhow-shaped design rooted in Emirati heritage, Dubai Opera offers the ultimate flexibility easily converting from a proscenium arch theatre to an acoustic concert hall, to a 2000m2 flat floor event space and is the definitive destination for quality entertainment productions and performances.