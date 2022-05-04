Taste the flavours that's wowing the world at Dubai Food Festival

Nearly 12,000 restaurants and cafes are taking part in the event that will run until May 15

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 12:38 AM Last updated: Wed 4 May 2022, 12:39 AM

This year’s Dubai Food Festival is celebrating the emirate as a global culinary capital. Showcasing the city’s most exciting gastronomy offerings and remarkable epicurean experiences, the 14-day festival of food began on Monday and will run until May 15.

With the participation of 12,000 restaurants and cafes, Dubai entices the most enthusiastic diner with tempting flavours from all over the world.

Residents can experience everything from world-renowned chefs and global restaurant brands to street food and home-grown restaurants that are inspired by the 200-plus nationalities living in the city.

Here’s a guide to sampling the city’s culinary delights:

Check out the first mall-led supper club

Festival Plaza is set to launch the first ever mall-led supper club on occasion of Dubai Food Festival in celebration of good food with a good cause. Hosted by DJ and radio presenter Jade Worsley, the Festival Plaza Supper Club’s first edition is set to take place on May 12 at 6pm on the mall’s first level.

Special guest Madame Vo from the Chinese-themed supper club Haus of Vo will be sharing stories on her passion for creating exquisite meals and of her culinary adventures. The evening will feature a specially curated menu by the talented chefs Rahmat Hidayat and Munish Rana from the Asian restaurant Ming’s Chamber.

For the mall hoppers

From authentic Roman dishes at Pizza Al Taglio’s; sustainable, fresh, and high-quality ingredients at Poke and Co; to Parker’s, perfect for breakfast; and hearty delicious cuisine at Amazigh — indulge in cuisines from all around the world across Majid Al Futtaim Malls.

Dubai Restaurant Week

Taste the best the city has to offer as Dubai Restaurant Week returns from May 6-15 as part of Dubai Food Festival. Choose from signature experiences at participating restaurants offering gourmet set menus starting from just Dh 95 for lunch and Dh 150 for dinner.

Festive menu at La Mer

Head to the beach and celebrate the Eid holidays by the sea at La Mer, with festive menus, great dining offers and live entertainment from 5 pm onwards. The Dubai Food Festival ‘Dine and Win’ promotion will also run over the Eid break, giving visitors who dine at La Mer the chance to win a family vacation to Paris.

Enjoy foodie experiences

The fourth edition of Foodie Experiences continues to cook up a storm, giving residents a unique insight into the city’s culinary dynamism. Sign up to enjoy curated one-off experiences from May 2-15, including Masterclasses with experts, themed experiential tours, Culinary Collaborations and exclusive Chef’s Table tasting menus. Try out the Sushi class with chef Tatsu at 1004 Gourmet or the low sourdough class with chef Sheerin.

Explore hidden gems

From the bustling streets of Bur Dubai to the quieter neighbourhoods of Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, Dubai is dotted with numerous culinary Hidden Gems. Seek out a few of the best authentic eateries, discover diverse food treasures and sample unsung dining heroes. There are thousands of eateries in the city but if adventurers are keen to go off the beaten track and discover fresh authentic flavours, it’s time to start a new culinary journey.