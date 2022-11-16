'Silver service dinner': Dubai hotel announces New Year package for a whopping Dh80,000

Bike festival brings 300 of the world’s top urban cyclists to Capital
Would you pay Dh80,000 to ring in the New Year?
A hotel located on the Palm in Dubai is offering a unique package for a cool Dh80,000.
The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is offering guests a long stay at the hotel’s Astor Suite for two to celebrate the New Year. The hotel offers a bespoke experience which includes welcome drinks served in the suite, followed by a five-course silver service dinner for six adults. The menu features luxury culinary delights including Canadian Poached Lobster and Braised Lamb Shank and free-flowing champagne.
After dinner, guests get a front-row display of the annual New Year fireworks show at Atlantis, with views of the Palm Jumeirah skyline.
