Sheikh Hamdan opens Arab Health, hails Dubai's ability to host global events safely

More than 3,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries showcase the latest innovations and technologies at the event

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attending Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022. Photo: Twitter/Sheikh Hamdan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 6:34 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today officially opened the Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022, the largest gathering of healthcare and laboratory companies, technology and products in the MENA region.

The in-person events are expected to welcome more than 60,000 attendees during the four-day healthcare and laboratory showcases, which run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 24 – 27.

More than 3,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries are showcasing the latest innovations and technologies, complementing over 550 regional and international speakers as well as 21 Continuous Medical Education (CME) conferences, that will be delivering keynote speeches, scientific lectures and industry briefings.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of hosting the event, especially as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai’s ability to provide a safe venue for international events ensures industry leaders and professionals can meet to find solutions to the biggest health challenges facing humanity, he noted.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the commitment of global participants in the healthcare sector to meet in emirate to discuss the latest developments in the industry as well as exchange knowledge and insights.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also commended the UAE and Dubai’s healthcare sector for its remarkable level of readiness and capabilities. The country’s robust infrastructure combined with its highly-qualified medical personnel has helped it effectively combat the global pandemic over the last two years, he added.

During his tour, Sheikh Hamdan visited the DHA’s stand, where he was briefed on the Authority’s services and smart apps, such as the ‘Dubai Heart Safe City Project’, ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ and’ NABIDH project’. His Highness was also briefed on a number of medical and pharmaceutical products that bear the label ‘Made in Dubai’.

He also visited the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention stand, where he was briefed about the Ministry’s digital services, as well as its innovative products and initiatives.

Another stop during his tour was the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health stand, during which he learnt about its latest healthcare projects, including the ‘Medical Education Hub’, ‘Disease Registries’, ‘Covid-19 Epidemiological Forecasting Model’, ‘Government Health Platform’, ‘Digital Birth Certificate’, ‘AI-enabled Pandemic Manual’, ‘Vaccine Effectiveness Dashboard’, ‘Long Covid-19 Dashboard’, and ‘Virtual Care Platform’.

His Highness also visited the stands of Siemens, Elektra, Philips, United Imagine, Medtronic and General Motors.