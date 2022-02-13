Sharjah: Xposure 2022 visitors hone photography skills with specialised workshops

Here's a look at what's in store for the next two days

Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 5:20 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 5:22 PM

Visitors to the Xposure International Photography Festival have been given a unique opportunity to learn directly from masters of visual art with specialised workshops.

The sixth edition of the festival runs until February 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah. During these workshops, participants have been trained to think outside the box. Here's a look at what's in store for the next two days.

February 14: Creative bubbles, nuances of photography

Muhammed Muheisen will discuss the ethics of photography and explore ways to form a bond of trust with people before taking their pictures. His session, titled 'Moments in Time', will take place at 10am.

"Invest in getting to know the people you photograph," said Muheisen, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer. "The main key is to show them you care and then let your pictures do the talking."

The intersection of creativity and camera that allows one to transform the ordinary into something extraordinary will be detailed by Mike Browne in the ‘Photo Alchemy’ workshop at 10am.

Thee 10.15am session on ‘Creative Bubbles’ will see David Newton share innovative tips and techniques to capture the other-worldly ‘bubblescapes’. These workshops will again be repeated on the concluding day of Xposure 2022.

February 14 will also see Diego Ibarra Sanchez lead a workshop at 2pm titled ‘How to produce a long-term photo project’ that explores ways of forging a deeper engagement with content, while in ‘Taking Wildlife Portraits’ at 3pm, zoologist-turned-wildlife photographer Mogens Trolle will offer valuable insights into capturing each creature’s unique personality.

In the 4pm session, ‘Impactful Images – Simple Editing Tips for Powerful Results’, Elia Locardi will demonstrate the power of the latest editing tools in dramatically improving the impact of an image.

February 15: Light, focal length and studio photography

On February 15, Mike Browne will headline ‘Magical Mystery of Light’ at 10am to discuss and demonstrate how light can make or break an image, no matter how composed or beautiful the subject is, while his 1.15 pm session is titled ‘Focal Length Explained’.

At noon, David Newton’s ‘Getting started with video’ delves into the basic building blocks to tell a more in-depth story; and at 2.30pm, Colin Hawkins leads a 4-hour session on ‘Studio Product Photography’.

The festival’s workshop programme wraps up with the final session of ‘Introduction to Scuba and Underwater Photography’ at 5pm.