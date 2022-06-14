Sharjah Ruler's books applauded at Rabat International Book Fair

Historians commend Sheikh Sultan's efforts in documenting Arab presence in Andalusia

Supplied phot

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 8:26 PM

Visitors at the Rabat International Book Fair (RIBF) have praised two books written by by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Academics and intellectuals who visited the Sharjah Book Authority’s (SBA) pavilion at the fair explored two books - I Condemn and The Inquisition, and lauded Sheikh Sultan's effort's in documenting historical events on the Arab presence in Andalusia, southern Spain.

Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Morocco’s Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication visited the SBA pavilion, where he met with Fadel Hussain Bu Seim, Director of SBA in the Eastern Region and head of Sharjah’s delegation to the book fair.

Bu Seim presented the minister a copy of The Inquisition. He also met with Dr. Said Mohammed Al Bar'ami, Ambassador of Oman to Morocco, and presented him Sheikh Sultan’s book The History of Al Ya'ariba in Oman.

Bu Seim said: “Since cultural events witness a huge turnout of visitors from around the world, they bolster efforts to nurture Arab and Emirati culture. Participating in RIBF 2022 is a clear indicator of Morocco’s important contributions and role in the Arab cultural scene. It is a reinforcement of our bilateral relations and a celebration of our creative expertise.”

For his part, Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Writers Union, said: “Sharjah’s active presence in Arab and international book fairs serves as a cultural platform for Emirati and Arab authors to share their ideas with their counterparts from other parts of the world and promotes their publications among readers of all nationalities and cultures.”

At the SBA pavilion, visitors and guests of the book fair were introduced to Sharjah's cultural project and to the ongoing efforts of SBA in enriching the publishing industry through innovative initiatives and hosting of international events, including the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) and Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF). SBA also showcased the facilities and extensive range of business support services offered by the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone).

SBA’s participation in the Ribat International Book Fair aligns with its efforts aimed at promoting Emirati and Arab culture worldwide and exploring partnerships and cooperation opportunities with regional and global cultural entities. It contributes to supporting cultural exchange and reinforcing the book industry, in addition to showcasing a selection of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah's bibliography, and key books published in Sharjah and the UAE.